China "shocked" by German FM's accusation of dividing Europe

China firmly supports the integration of the European Union (EU), a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.



German media recently reported that German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had warned EU states not to let themselves be divided when it comes to their relations with China, quoting him as saying that "if we do not succeed, for example, in developing a single strategy towards China, then China will succeed in dividing Europe."



In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that she was shocked by Gabriel's remarks, as China has always firmly supported EU integration.



Hua asked whether Gabriel could list a country supportive of European integration in a more "sustainable, firm, and unconditional" manner, either privately or publicly.



China's support for EU integration is particularly important as the bloc faces current internal difficulties, Hua said.



She said China hopes the EU values its support, and that those involved should stop any irresponsible remarks and activities that may jeopardize mutual trust and cooperation.

