US probe ‘not a countermeasure’

China's anti-dumping probe that was launched on Wednesday into hydrogenated butyl rubber imported from the US, EU and Singapore was a normal trade remedy investigation case, and should not be connected to other cases, Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM), told a press conference on Thursday.
The case was initiated after domestic companies filed complaints with MOFCOM, Gao said in response to media questions about whether it was a countermeasure against the US' launch of a Section 301 investigation against China on August 18 regarding intellectual property.
"On August 14, we got an application from domestic industry, and it is in accordance with anti-dumping regulations to file a case after a review," he noted, adding that "it should not be tied with other cases." MOFCOM will comply with WTO rules and conduct relevant investigations in a fair and just manner, noted Gao.