Kids among 17 Rohingya drown fleeing Myanmar

Bangladesh coastguards on Thursday found the bodies of 17 Rohingya, many of them children, who drowned when their boats capsized as they fled violence in Myanmar that has forced at least 18,500 to seek refuge across the border.



Officials in Bangladesh say growing numbers of Rohingya are trying to cross the Naf river that divides the two countries in rickety boats ill-equipped for the rough waters as they become increasingly desperate to escape.



The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that at least 18,500 Rohingya had crossed into Bangladesh since fighting erupted in Myanmar's neighboring Rakhine state six days earlier.



One coast guard official who asked not to be named said the migrants were traveling on "rickety inland fishing boats" unsuitable for the choppy seas around Bangladesh.



On Wednesday, the bodies of two Rohingya women and two children washed up in Bangladesh after their boat capsized.



Officials said two more boats capsized on Thursday, killing at least 17 people, many of them children.



One survivor told AFP the overcrowded boat he was traveling on had been tipped over by huge waves near where the Naf river opens out into the sea.



"Nobody knew how to navigate the sea waters. When huge waves tilted the boat, we panicked," said Shah Karim.



The Naf river that divides the two countries is narrow in places, but the Rohingya are increasingly crossing where the river is wider, or even venturing out to sea, after Bangladeshi authorities intensified border patrols.





