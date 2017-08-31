Mumbai building collapse kills 12 after heavy rains

Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in Mumbai, India on Thursday. Photo: VCG

At least 12 people died Thursday when a building collapsed in India's financial capital Mumbai following heavy rains that have wreaked havoc in many parts of South Asia.More than a dozen others were pulled from the rubble of the four-story residential building, which gave way around 8:40 am in the densely populated area of Bhendi Bazaar.It was the most recent deadly housing collapse to strike the teeming metropolis - shining a spotlight on poor construction standards in the Asian country - and came after flooding in the city killed 10 people."Twelve people have died including three women and nine men. Rescue operations are ongoing," Vijay Khabale-Patil, a spokesperson for Mumbai's civic authority, told AFP.Building collapses are common in Mumbai, especially during the monsoon season when heavy rains lash the western Indian city, weakening poorly built structures.Severe downpours caused flooding and chaos across Mumbai and the neighboring region of Thane on Tuesday although waters had receded by late Wednesday.