Britain, Japan agree on closer security ties

Britain and Japan said on Thursday they would cooperate in countering the threat posed by North Korea
, two days after it fired a missile over northern Japan.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May, looking to strengthen relations with one of her closest allies ahead of Brexit
, is visiting Japan as it responds to an increasing military threat.
Terming North Korea's missile program "a global threat," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference that Japan and Britain would cooperate.
"It is very meaningful that Prime Minister May and I agreed to further strengthen pressure on North Korea and to call on China to play a larger role," he added.
May toured Japan's flagship Izumo helicopter carrier for a military briefing with Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera before attending a national security meeting.
May and Abe agreed on a joint declaration on security cooperation, including plans for British soldiers to take part in military exercises on Japanese soil and for collaboration to address the threat of cyber and militant attacks when Japan hosts the Olympic Games in 2020.
North Korea featured heavily in the talks after it launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday that passed over Japanese territory.
May's office had said the two leaders were expected to discuss the possibility of further sanctions on North Korea, but neither Abe nor May touched on the issue at the news conference.
Apart from security, May's trip has focused on trade and investment. She is keen to convince nervy investors that Britain's exit from the EU will not make it a less attractive business partner.
Both May and Abe addressed a delegation of British business leaders and senior representatives from major Japanese investors in Britain, such as carmakers Nissan, Toyota and conglomerate Hitachi.
Abe told the gathering that May had assured him Britain's negotiations on leaving the EU would be transparent.
May said Japanese investment after Britain's vote to leave the EU was a vote of confidence and she pledged to build close trade ties with Japan.
"I very much welcome the commitment from Japanese companies such as Nissan, Toyota, Softbank and Hitachi," May said.
"I am determined that we will seize the opportunity to become an ever more outward-looking global Britain, deepening our trade relations with old friends and new allies."