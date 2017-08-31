Iraq declares victory over IS in Tal Afar

Iraqi Prime Minister Hayder al-Abadi declared victory over Islamic State (IS) militants in Tal Afar and the entire province of Nineveh on Thursday.



Tal Afar became the next target of the US-backed war on the jihadist group following the recapture of Mosul, where it had declared its "caliphate" over parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014. Mosul is the capital of Nineveh province.



"Tal Afar has been liberated," Abadi said in a statement. "We say to the Islamic State fighters: wherever you are, we are coming for you and you have no choice but to surrender or die."



Iraqi forces had been waiting to clear the small town of al-'Ayadiya, 11 kilometers northwest of Tal Afar, before declaring complete victory in the offensive. IS militants had retreated to the town.



Divisions from the Iraqi army and federal police, backed by units from Shi'ite paramilitaries, retook al-'Ayadiya on Thursday, military officers told Reuters, after several days of unexpectedly fierce fighting.



However, pockets of resistance remained and Iraqi forces were still working to clear the remaining militants from the town.



Hundreds of additional troops were sent into al-'Ayadiya on Wednesday, as Iraqi forces came under increasing pressure to clear Islamic State fighters from their final position in the group's former stronghold.





