Party Congress to review work, draft roadmap for next stage

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/31 23:03:39





That the 19th National Congress of the CPC can convene successfully and achieve results is the basis of China's political stability and social development.



The outside world is casting its eye on the congress, with a focus on the personnel arrangements. There will be personnel changes in the Central Committee of the CPC, which is important as it will determine the future landscape of the leadership in both the Party and the government.



In the past, the new Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its Standing Committee have somewhat echoed but not been fully in line with the public's expectations.



This shows that the election of the Party's top leadership largely reflects public opinion, but no public speculation can fully reflect the opinion of the entire Party. The final decision will be collectively made at the National Congress of the CPC.



Chinese society will give thought to every detail of the report General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee



Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, China has experienced an extraordinary five years. Its national strength has increased and it has accomplished an economic transformation. The anti-corruption campaign is advancing and the rule of law has been pushed forward. People's livelihoods are improving. Xi's status as the core of the CPC and its Central Committee has been established in the five years.



But there are also abundant challenges. For example, inside the country, economic development needs to foster new momentum, the results of the anti-corruption campaign need to be consolidated and the credibility of grass-roots governments must be enhanced. Outside the country, China's rise confronts a new international environment, which calls for more charisma, deterrence and ability to deal with crises.



As the 19th National Congress of the CPC reviews the work of past five years, it is also time to seek answers to the major problems China faces today and draft a roadmap for the next stage. It is a daunting mission.



The CPC is shouldering infinite liability for Chinese society as the long-time ruling party, in contrast to the political parties of the West, which only take limited liability during their terms. Ruling parties in the West will be voted out if they fail to perform their duties. It is also a way to shirk responsibility.



It's not the case with the CPC as it has nowhere to shift the blame. It must satisfy the short-term demands of the people, and safeguard the long-term interests of the country.



A correct understanding of China must be based on a correct understanding of the CPC first. The West sees the CPC with an ideological bias, but the CPC lifted China out of poverty and is leading China to its rejuvenation. The CPC took on the successful path of reform and opening-up and kept China from military conflict in the past 30 years. It would be better if Western opinion adopted a modest attitude toward the CPC and its National Congress.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held a meeting on Thursday and suggested that the 19th National Congress of the CPC be held in Beijing on October 18. It is routine to hold the National Congress of the CPC in the last 10 days of October. Proposing the 19th Party Congress to be held on October 18 means that all the preparations are going smoothly.That the 19th National Congress of the CPC can convene successfully and achieve results is the basis of China's political stability and social development.The outside world is casting its eye on the congress, with a focus on the personnel arrangements. There will be personnel changes in the Central Committee of the CPC, which is important as it will determine the future landscape of the leadership in both the Party and the government.In the past, the new Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its Standing Committee have somewhat echoed but not been fully in line with the public's expectations.This shows that the election of the Party's top leadership largely reflects public opinion, but no public speculation can fully reflect the opinion of the entire Party. The final decision will be collectively made at the National Congress of the CPC.Chinese society will give thought to every detail of the report General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping is going to deliver at the congress. The report will serve as the guideline for the CPC in the next few years. Any new expression will indicate the country's important policy directions. The report will bring fundamental influence to China's national strategies and people's lives.Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, China has experienced an extraordinary five years. Its national strength has increased and it has accomplished an economic transformation. The anti-corruption campaign is advancing and the rule of law has been pushed forward. People's livelihoods are improving. Xi's status as the core of the CPC and its Central Committee has been established in the five years.But there are also abundant challenges. For example, inside the country, economic development needs to foster new momentum, the results of the anti-corruption campaign need to be consolidated and the credibility of grass-roots governments must be enhanced. Outside the country, China's rise confronts a new international environment, which calls for more charisma, deterrence and ability to deal with crises.As the 19th National Congress of the CPC reviews the work of past five years, it is also time to seek answers to the major problems China faces today and draft a roadmap for the next stage. It is a daunting mission.The CPC is shouldering infinite liability for Chinese society as the long-time ruling party, in contrast to the political parties of the West, which only take limited liability during their terms. Ruling parties in the West will be voted out if they fail to perform their duties. It is also a way to shirk responsibility.It's not the case with the CPC as it has nowhere to shift the blame. It must satisfy the short-term demands of the people, and safeguard the long-term interests of the country.A correct understanding of China must be based on a correct understanding of the CPC first. The West sees the CPC with an ideological bias, but the CPC lifted China out of poverty and is leading China to its rejuvenation. The CPC took on the successful path of reform and opening-up and kept China from military conflict in the past 30 years. It would be better if Western opinion adopted a modest attitude toward the CPC and its National Congress.