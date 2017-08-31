Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Liverpool

England international Alex Oxlade-­Chamberlain has joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Arsenal, his new club announced Thursday.



Liverpool did not disclose the transfer fee, but they are believed to have paid 35 million pounds ($45.1 million) for the midfielder's services.



Liverpool said the 24-year-old had signed a "long-term contract," which is thought to be a five-year deal.



"I'm delighted to have signed for Liverpool," Oxlade-Chamberlain told the Liverpool website after undergoing a medical at England's St George's Park training base.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is believed to have turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal and an approach from champions Chelsea, both of whom were reported to have offered him higher wages than Liverpool.



The former Southampton youngster, nicknamed "The Ox," has played at wing-back for Arsenal in recent months and was said to have been earmarked for a similar role at Chelsea, but he would prefer to play in midfield.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he had been tracking Oxlade-Chamberlain since he played for Arsenal against Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund in September 2014.



"I am really, really happy we have got Alex signed," said Klopp, whose side beat Arsenal 4-0 on Sunday.



"Since the last game I have been waiting and hoping we could make this transfer - and when I got the news he was ours, it was fantastic."



Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes Liverpool's fifth new signing after Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Dominic Solanke.



Guinea midfielder Keita agreed to move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a reported club-record 48 million pound deal earlier this week, but will not join the club until next year.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has been capped 27 times by England, scoring six goals, and is due to be involved in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Malta.



