Sanches loaned out

Swansea City pulled off an audacious loan deal for Bayern Munich's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches on Thursday, agreeing a season-long arrangement with the German champions.
Former Benfica player Sanches was part of Portugal's triumphant Euro 2016
squad and was named as player of the tournament after a series of dazzling displays.
However, his move to Bayern for an initial 27.5 million pounds ($35.4 million), was far from smooth and he had limited chances to impress last season in the Bundesliga.
Bayern said there was no option to make the deal permanent.