Chinese premier congratulates new Kyrgyz PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
on Wednesday congratulated Sapar Isakov on his new role as Kyrgyz prime minister.
In his message, Li spoke highly of the good momentum in the development of the China-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership as well as remarkable results in bilateral cooperation in various areas.
Li expressed China's willingness to work with Kyrgyzstan to push forward bilateral relations, better benefiting the two peoples.
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev signed decrees on Aug. 26 appointing the new prime minister and the cabinet members.
Isakov, 40, who was previously the chief of the President's office, is the youngest prime minister in the history of the Central Asian nation.