Thai debut in Oct 2018

MotoGP will make its Thai debut in October next year, it was confirmed Thursday, with the race to be hosted by the provincial city of Buriram for three years.



The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) officially signed a deal with MotoGP owners Dorna Sports to hold the race from 2018, according to a statement released by the SAT. "Signing this contract makes Thailand one of the 19 venues for MotoGP racing ... it is provisionally set for the first weekend of October next year," the statement said.



Winter testing will be held on February 16-18, it added.





