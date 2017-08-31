Italy star out for months

Italy center Michele Campagnaro will be out for at least six months after rupturing a cruciate ligament playing for his Premiership club Exeter Chiefs, Gazzetta dello Sport reported Thursday.



Campagnaro, 24, said he will undergo surgery once the swelling subsides after sustaining the injury to his left knee in a preseason warm-up game in Cardiff on Saturday.



One of Italy's brightest talents, Campagnaro will miss the country's autumn internationals and could sit out the 2018 Six Nations tournament.



His absence is more bad news for coach Conor O'Shea, who already lost Benetton Treviso hooker Ornel Gega to a potentially season-ending knee-injury this week.





