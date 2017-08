Aurier signs for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Cote d'Ivoire right back Serge Aurier from PSG, the Premier League side said Thursday.



The deal for the 24-year-old, reported to be around $30 million, had been in doubt because a criminal conviction had delayed Aurier's work permit application.



Aurier will be a natural replacement for England right back Kyle Walker who joined Manchester City for 50 million pounds in July.