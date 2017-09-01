Denmark presents draft budget for 2018

The Danish government presented its draft budget for 2018 on Thursday, saying it would continue working on strengthening citizens' welfare, safety and security, as well as investing in better unifying the country.



Denmark's budget expenditures are projected to be 716.8 billion Danish kroner (114.44 billion US dollars) in 2018, while incomes will total 694.8 billion kroner, which will result in a deficit of 22 billion kroner next year.



In percentage terms, the deficit in 2018 will be equal to 1.0 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).



According to the draft, the government will allocate a reserve of 500 million kroner annually over the next four years for core welfare with a particular focus on strengthening the health and elderly area.



As such, the core welfare areas will receive a significant boost of 2.6 billion kroner next year, including the 1.3 billion kroner which is agreed in the framework for next year's economy for the municipalities and regions, and the 800 million kroner for the socially vulnerable.



Meanwhile, the government will put 60 million kroner aside annually from 2018 onwards for new initiatives to fight gangs, and 65 million kroner per year for tougher penalties.



"The Danish economy is strong and healthy, and therefore we can afford to invest in our safety and security. The police must have more resources to take care of Danes and fight against gangs," Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said in a statement.



The government will also set aside 500 million kroner in 2018 and 5.5 billion kroner for 2018 to 2021 to rebuild and strengthen the tax system.



Furthermore, some 410 million kroner will be earmarked over the next four years for road projects.



At the same time, the government will continue to move public sector jobs from the metropolitan area to other regions across the country to ensure better distribution.



"We allocate money to make it easier to get back and forth between regions so that we do not create barriers to future growth," Jensen added.



According an economic survey released on Thursday, the Danish government expects 2.0 percent growth in GDP in 2017, which is the highest level since the financial crisis of 2008. (1 US dollar = 6.26 Danish kroner)

