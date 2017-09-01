Singapore's President Tony Tan Keng Yam ends his term in office

Singaporean President Tony Tan Keng Yam ended his term in office Thursday, when a farewell party was thrown in his honor in the presidential palace Istana.



According to the Istana official website which posted the full text of the president's speech at the reception, Tan said the presidency, on a personal level, was a "deeply moving opportunity to see Singapore in all its diversity and to meet Singaporeans from all walks of life."



Addressing the reception, the leaving president said that he was glad his experience had been a resource to the government, adding that he was determined that the President's Office should symbolize and champion the role to make Singapore a better society.



In his speech, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong praised the president for his outstanding work and cited many milestones in the latter's six-year term.



Tan was elected in the 2011 Presidential Election, after decades in public service as a Member of Parliament and a Cabinet Minister, among other roles.



The farewell party attracted more than 200 guests, including Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament of the city-state.



Starting from Friday, Council of Presidential Advisers chairman J. Y. Pillay will be acting president until a new president is elected next month.

