Italian PM hails record-high rise of employment rate

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday hailed the record-high rise of Italy's employment rate after 2008 economic crisis.



Gentiloni said in his tweeter: "employed Italians over 23 million, a record. "Still a lot to be done against unemployment, but positive effects of #jobs act and recovery". Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, the leader of Gentiloni's center-left Democratic Party (PD), earlier said his controversial 2014 Jobs Act, a labor-market hiring-and-firing reform pact, had created almost a million jobs. "The #Jobs Act creates a million jobs, now #forward," he tweeted, citing the title of his recent book. According to Ansa news agency, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said "there is a recovery, all the data say so, from GDP to employment to confidence. "Therefore a recovery is consolidating, which must become structural from cyclical, and the government is continuing to work in this direction". Meanwhile, Italian President Sergio Mattarella also welcomed the jobs data. "Italy is composed of many sides and let's hope they are all comforting," he was quoted by Ansa as saying. Italy's national statistics office ISTAT said Thursday the number of people in work rose above 23 million in July, for the first time since 2008, the start of Italy's long recession.



The number of employed in July was 23.063 million, the highest since October 2008 when it was 23.081 million, the ISTAT said. The number of people in work in Italy rose by 59,000 (0.3 percent) between June and July, and by 294,000 between July 2016 and July 2017, a gain of 1.3 percent, ISTAT said. However, Italy's unemployment rate rose 0.2 percent to 11.3 percent from June to July this year.



Italy's youth unemployment rate rose 0.3 percent between June and July, to 35.5 percent, the ISTAT said.

