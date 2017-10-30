Student slams Taiwan threat to fine those who join CPC

Taiwan's "Mainland Affairs Council" announced it would slap a fine of up to NT$500,000 ($16,559) on those who plan to join the Communist Party of China (CPC) after a student from Taiwan showed willingness to join the CPC and he said the move "threatens Taiwan students studying in the mainland."



Wang Yuqing, a 39-year-old student from Taiwan studying at Peking University, told Hong Kong media that he is planning to join the CPC after the two sessions in 2018.



In response, Taiwan's "Mainland Affairs Council" announced on Monday that they deem that Taiwan students' joining the CPC violates a regulation in Taiwan, and it will impose fines on such students between NT$100,000 to NT$ 500,000.



"I have looked into documents, and nothing says the Taiwan household status should be withdrawn from those who join the CPC," Wang told the Global Times on Monday.



"Taiwan's so-called democracy and freedom would become empty words if the authorities implement such a regulation … They are just trying to threaten us students studying in the mainland to prevent us from joining the CPC," Wang said.



The "Taiwan Judicial Yuan" ruled in 2008 that the act of forbidding Taiwan people from advocating communism violates the "constitution," BBC's Chinese-language website reported on June 21, 2008.



"I want to join the CPC not for fortune or a promising future. I intend to be responsible for my motherland," Wang said.



He added that Taiwan's young aspirants are paying greater attention to the mainland's confidence in its political system.



"Taiwan students who volunteer to join the CPC marks progress in cross-Straits communication in the past three decades," Wang said.



Taiwan's Central News Agency reported on Friday that the "Mainland Affairs Council" has revoked the "citizenship" of Lu Li'an, a delegate from Taiwan to the 19th CPC National Congress which concluded on October 24, as well as her 19-year-old son's.

