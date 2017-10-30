New airport in Guizhou honors China’s famous liquor

A new airport that bears the name of a popular Chinese alcoholic drink - "Moutai Airport" - in the city of Zunyi, Southwest China's Guizhou Province officially opened on Tuesday, as the second airport of its kind.



The drink for which the airport is named, Moutai, is produced in the city of Renhuai, Guizhou Province, near where the airport is located. The famous drink is often served at official occasions such as state banquets.



The airport, which cost 2.4 billion yuan ($0.36 billion) to build, will open a non-stop flight from Zunyi to Jinan, East China's Shandong Province on Wednesday with tickets going for 350 yuan. The passengers will receive a bottle of Moutai as a souvenir, Qilu Evening News reported.



The specific location of Renhuai, in a backward, inaccessible location, made communications with the outside world difficult, as well as the transportation of the alcoholic drink. The State Council approved the Guizhou Renhuai Airport in January 2013.



Construction work on the airport started in March 2015. The new airport has 8 flights to Haikou and Sanya, in South China's Hainan Province, Beijing and Tianjin.



The other airport that adopted the name of a national alcoholic drink is in Sichuan, the Yibin Wuliangye Airport, named for Wuliangye, a top brand.



Global Times





