Anti-Barzani Kurdish parties report attacks on offices

Iraqi Kurdish political parties opposed to regional leader Masoud Barzani reported attacks on their offices in several cities overnight, hours after Barzani announced his resignation, brought low by a failed push for independence.



The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Movement for Change and Gorran said in separate statements several of their offices in the Duhok region, north of the Kurdish capital Erbil, were looted or burnt overnight.



The semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq said it had ordered the local police forces, known as Asayish, to stop the attacks.



Barzani, 71, said on Sunday he would give up his position as president on November 1 after an independence referendum backfired and triggered military and economic retaliation by the Iraqi government.



The veteran guerrilla leader has run Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region since 2005, presiding with a firm hand as the region prospered while the rest of Iraq struggled in civil war. But he has been brought low in recent weeks by his decision to push the independence vote, and his downfall has exposed deep fractures among the Kurds.



Armed protesters supporting Barzani stormed parliament as it met on Sunday to approve his resignation. Opposition lawmakers who had been barricaded inside managed to leave later, according to their parties.



The PUK, which has been the main rival of Barzani's Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) for decades, supported his decision to hold the independence referendum, but half-heartedly.





