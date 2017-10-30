Pouille in world’s top 20

Lucas Pouille climbed into the ATP top 20 on the back of his weekend success in Vienna as Rafael Nadal targets the year-ending No.1 spot.



Pouille was the biggest mover in the latest rankings released Monday with the Frenchman up seven places into 18th after his 6-1, 6-4 defeat of compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Sunday's final in Austria.



Nadal heads an unchanged top three from Roger Federer and Andy Murray.



On the women's side, end-of-year world No.1 Simone Halep topped the latest WTA rankings with Caroline Wozniacki up three places into third after the Dane's WTA finals success in Singapore.



Halep became the 13th year-end women's No.1 despite struggling at the WTA Finals winning just once to bow out at the round-robin stage.





