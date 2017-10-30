Japan pledges to help Philippines rebuild Marawi

A Philippine soldier kisses his son as he arrives at the port of Manila on Monday, after a five-month operation against Islamic State supporters in Marawi City. The city has been mostly ruined during the war. Photo: AFP

Japan said on Monday it will help the Philippines rebuild conflict-torn southern Marawi city as well as other infrastructure.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the pledges in a joint statement with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte following talks in Tokyo.Duterte on October 23 announced the end of five months of military operations in Marawi held by Islamic State rebels in a conflict that destroyed much of the city's centre and displaced some 300,000 people."The Government of Japan recognizes that rehabilitation and reconstruction of the City of Marawi is extremely important," the statement said.Japan also offered to help with other projects ranging from rail infrastructure to river defenses, including a possible 600 billion yen ($5.3 billion) loan to help fund development of a subway in Manila.The meeting was an opportunity for Abe to discuss security in Asia ahead of key regional meetings beginning with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Vietnam in November."I confirmed with President Duterte that we are both maritime nations sharing basic values and strategic interests," Abe said during his joint announcement with Duterte. The two countries, he added, would address common issues, including North Korea and "a free and open Indo-Pacific."Abe and Duterte will travel to Vietnam for the two-day APEC meeting from November 11. Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) and other countries in the region will meet again in the Philippines for the East Asia Summit after the APEC gathering.