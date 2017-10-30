Spain’s top prosecutor calls for rebellion case

Puigdemont vows to run in snap election

Spain's chief prosecutor said Monday his office is seeking rebellion charges against the now-deposed leaders of Catalonia following last week's declaration of independence by the region's parliament.



Jose Manuel Maza said in a statement that prosecutors had filed a request at the National Court for the charges, which also include sedition and embezzlement.



A court now has to decide whether to accept the charges against the leaders, who were dismissed by the Madrid government on Friday.



The crime of rebellion is punishable in Spain by up to 30 years in prison.



The dispute over Catalan leaders' independence drive has dragged Spain into its deepest political crisis in decades.



Catalonia's now-dismissed regional president Carles Puigdemont said the result of an outlawed independence referendum on October 1 gave the region a mandate to declare independence.



Madrid and the Spanish courts said the referendum was illegal and that a unilateral independence declaration would violate the constitution.



Maza said in a ruling that the filing targeted "the principal political leaders of the Catalonia government."



It alleged that the leaders "with their decisions and deeds over the past two years have caused an institutional crisis that led to the unilateral declaration of independence carried out on October 27 with total contempt for our constitution."



The party of Puigdemont will run in a December regional election called by Spain's government in response to a declaration of independence by Catalan leaders, spokesperson Marta Pascal said Monday. "We will go to the polls on [December] 21. We will go with conviction and with a commitment to letting the Catalan people express themselves," Marta said.



Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday he had dissolved the Catalan parliament and called a snap vote for the region under sweeping powers approved by the Senate to stop the secessionist movement.



Separatist parties of all political stripes, from Puigdemont's conservatives to the far-left, have dominated the Catalan parliament since the last election in 2015, holding 72 seats out of 135.





