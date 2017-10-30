Tianzhu race concludes

Runners compete at the Mount Tianzhu cross-country race on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy of the organizing committee

The Mount Tianzhu canyoneering race ended over the weekend with Jia'e Renjia of Qinghai Province dominating the men's 50-kilometer race in 3:54.49, while Yao Miao of Guizhou Province won the women's 50-kilometer title in 4:23.20.Anhui Province fans had something to cheer for when local favorite Chen Guixia claimed the women's 22-kilometer race in 1:53.55.The course - which features forest paths and waterfall crossings - at the picturesque Mount Tianzhu was praised by the participants, with Yao calling it "fascinating."The race is part of an ultrarace series sanctioned by the Chinese Mountaineering Association (CMA), with the runners vying to collect points for a lucrative bonus at the end of the season.Authorities of Qianshan county, which manages Mount Tianzhu, expect the race to boost their tourism industry, saying they hope to have two or three sports-related events every year.The CMA and the organizers have agreed to promote the cross-country race for the next five years.