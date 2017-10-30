Club to pay for damage

German Bundesliga club Cologne have been ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal over damage caused by their supporters during their Europa League match in London last month, UEFA said Monday.



European soccer's ruling body imposed a one-match away supporter travel ban, suspended for two years, on Cologne in the event of further disturbances and fined them 60,000 euros ($70,000) over the behavior of their fans at the Emirates.



The German club were issued with 3,000 tickets but about 20,000 of their supporters descended on the stadium, delaying kickoff by an hour.



Portuguese club Braga have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next Europa League home match against Hoffenheim.



UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the club guilty of racist behavior and improper conduct of officials during the 2-0 home defeat by Ludogorets this month.





