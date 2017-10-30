Werder sack head coach

Alexander Nouri was on Monday fired by Werder Bremen with the club second from bottom in the Bundesliga and winless this season. Bremen's 3-0 thumping at home to mid-table Augsburg on Sunday was the last straw for Werder's board.



The defeat left Bremen 17th with just five points from five draws and as many defeats in Germany's top flight.



The 38-year-old Nouri took charge in September 2016, taking them from the relegation places to challenge for a place in Europe before they eventually finished eighth last season.



Nouri is the third Bundesliga coach fired this season after Wolfsburg sacked Andries Jonker in September, before league leaders Bayern Munich showed Carlo Ancelotti the door five weeks ago.





