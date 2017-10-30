Everton woes continue with loss to Leicester

On October 22 Arsenal played Everton and won a crushing 5-2 victory. Since then, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger oversaw his 800th game for the club on Saturday while Everton fired their manager Ronald Koeman and played two games, both of which they lost. Holding on to 18th place, Everton are in a surreal relegation fight in November.



Back in the summer, no one, especially Everton fans, could have imagined things would be this dire. While they lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, they went on a 140 million pound-plus ($184 million) spending spree. This was topped by Wayne Rooney returning to his boyhood club for free. But Everton saw a lackadaisical start fizzle into a terrible run of form that saw them falter in both the Premier League and the Europa League.



It seems that Everton are suffering a repeat of Spurs' post-Gareth Bale experience. After selling their Welsh superstar to Real Madrid in 2013, Spurs went on a buying spree themselves, shelling out 110 million pounds for seven players. But while Christian Eriksen has done well and is still with the club, the likes of Nacer Chadli, Roberto Soldado, Vlad Chiriches, and Paulinho never really worked out and have already left Spurs. One can appreciate the prudence of spreading the transfer budget among several players instead of one or two marquee ­players. But the task of integrating a large number of players in just one summer into a squad is hard and almost impossible. Everton's failure is ­compounded by the fact that they did not get a direct replacement for ­Lukaku, and instead bought three ­players, including Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson, who play the same role.



However, though Spurs' new players were all Premiership newcomers, Everton cannot say the same. What Koeman did especially badly was to figure out how to integrate his new players, as he shifted ­players in and out while changing formations frequently up until he was fired.



On Sunday, Everton went down 2-0 to Leicester, who themselves had recently replaced their manager. However, the Foxes at least have talented players like Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez who can still turn on the magic from their title-winning season of 2015-16. Everton must make do with an imbalanced and limited squad, managed by caretaker ­David Unsworth, formerly their ­under-23 coach, who has never held the top job in the league.



Statistically speaking, Everton are only five points off 11th place in a congested bottom half of the league, but it is their playing style and tactics that will need rapid improvement. Last season, they were a solid top-eight team that hoped to move into the top six but this season, they would be ecstatic to be the same as they were last season.



The author is a Hong Kong-based writer. hcpyip@gmail.com

