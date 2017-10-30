Washington loses sight as Russiagate scandal drags on

Paul Manafort, US President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, is reported to have surrendered to federal authorities on Monday over the Russiagate investigation. The fuss over the scandal has brought US politics to a new watershed.



Thanks to constant hype by US mainstream media, it appears to many that Trump swept aside his rivals last year because of Russian help, though anyone with common sense knows that when it comes to manipulating other country's domestic affairs, Washington is no slouch, but a top-level master itself.



American media seems to have been habitually turning a blind eye to the efforts Trump has made or the promises he has so far fulfilled. Ever since he took office, investigations over Russiagate have been casting a cloud over his ruling environment.



To cap it all, the allegations, which are now frequently used by Democrats and Republicans to contend with each other overtly and covertly, have further divided US politics. The Democratic Party believes that if the probe stretches beyond the mid-term elections in 2018, or even to the 2020 presidential election, it will become a ace in its hand to defeat the GOP. The rule of law in the US has now turned into a tool used in the struggle for political dominance.



Politicians in Washington do not seem to care about bridging their differences; instead, they are trying desperately to bring their rivals down through the gulf. At this moment, the political circle of Washington looks like a boxing ring, as if knocking out their political opponent is the key to making the US great again. Yet who will benefit from this endless infighting? No one stopped to reflect on the simple question or woke up to the fact that they are at war with themselves.



If more people are charged as the investigation lasts, global media will become galvanized. However, if US politicians spend all their time arguing back and forth about Russiagate, will they ever have time to formulate their plans for medical care, tax reform or infrastructure? Confronting the US' own domestic issues, the nation has not yet seen a solution which is supported by the vast majority. Forces that support and oppose Trump are well-matched in strength. Without a clear political direction, all they have done is bicker.



In the meantime, spectators worldwide are concerned over whether US negotiations and agreements with other nations will be set aside and when Washington will attach more importance to its diplomacy and global responsibilities.