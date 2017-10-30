Supervisory reform expands to provincial, city, county levels nationwide

China has vowed to extend its corruption supervision pilot program to cover the entire nation in the next few months, a major political reform, which experts say shows that an effective and centralized national supervisory system has taken shape.



By the end of this year or in early 2018, supervisory commissions will be set up by the People's Congress at provincial, city and county levels across the country, to ensure that "all public servants exercising public power" are subject to supervision, according to a circular issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



The move is key to improving the country's national supervisory system with Chinese characteristics, and reinforcing self-supervision of the Party and the country, the plan said.



Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Committee, told the Global Times that the expansion of the supervision pilot program was a big step toward institutionalizing the supervision system in China, and it is a major change for China's political system.



"With the deepening of the reform of the supervision system, a centralized and effective national supervisory system has taken shape, which unified the inner Party supervision and administrative supervision to construct an institution of anti-corruption," Su said.



The expansion shows the country's firm resolution toward anti-graft efforts and the rule of law, Xu Xing, a professor of politics at the Zhou Enlai School of Government of Nankai University, told the Global Times.



In January, pilot programs were launched in Beijing and in Shanxi and Zhejiang provinces.



"The new supervision commission, which integrated anti-graft forces from the Party, the People's Congress as well as judicial departments, was participated in by an unprecedented number of institutions and has unprecedented power in fighting against corruption," Su said.



According to the plan, local governments should work to integrate anti-corruption resources, clarify the commissions' responsibilities, define their jurisdiction and means to investigate crimes and punish corrupt officials, and set up a coordination mechanism with law enforcement and judicial authorities. Centralized and unified leadership of the Party over the pilot program should be strengthened.



The decision to launch the pilot supervisory reform across the country on the basis of experience in the three pilot areas is also a major strategic move to implement the spirit of the just-concluded 19th CPC National Congress and promote strict Party governance, the plan said.



A national supervision law will be formulated, CPC Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping said when delivering a report to the opening session of the 19th CPC National Congress in mid-October.



The law will grant the supervision commission the powers and means to investigate corrupt activities carried out by both Party and government officials, whereas the current means mainly target Party leaders, Su said.



Beijing, along with Zhejiang and Shanxi provinces, tested a dozen new investigation methods and successfully completed the mission, the newspaper affiliated with the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) reported on Monday.



Millions of tips



However, expanding the trial program also faces challenges.



A big challenge would be how to supervise the supervision commissions' activities, and supporting policies are also needed to organize personnel from the previous administrative supervision departments, Xu said.



The supervisory system should add public supervision to further improve it, Su added.



The country's anti-graft system has been greatly strengthened, and the reform to the supervisory system has deepened since the 18th CPC National Congress, with the establishment of an inspection system and various campaigns to bust corrupt officials.



Discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies across the country have dealt with 2.67 million tips on discipline violations, filed 1.55 million cases, punished 1.54 million Party members and transferred 58,000 suspects to judicial bodies, said Yang Xiaodu, vice secretary of the CCDI and minister of the National Bureau of Corruption Prevention on October 19.



Xinhua contributed to this story