China, Sri Lanka to enhance cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative

China is willing to enhance cooperation with Sri Lanka within the framework of the Belt and Road
Initiative, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Wang made the remarks during talks with visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Sri Lanka, and the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Rubber-Rice Pact between the two countries.
Wang said China hopes to take this opportunity to promote the traditional friendship and political mutual trust with Sri Lanka, as well as major infrastructure projects, investment and trade, maritime and people-to-people cooperations under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Wang also introduced the major achievements of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that China welcomes Sri Lanka to join in its opening up and development, and make joint efforts for a better future.
For his part, Marapana congratulated China on the convening of the 19th CPC National Congress, saying that Sri Lanka expresses its gratitude for China's long-term support for its economic and social development.
Sri Lanka attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with China and looks forward to promoting cooperation with China in all fields, he said.
After the meeting, the two sides exchanged letters of approval for a mutual legal assistance treaty.