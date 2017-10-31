China launches anti-dumping investigation into ethanolamine imports

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce
said Monday that it has started an anti-dumping investigation into ethanolamine imported from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
The ministry received a joint application demanding an inquiry from six domestic producers, who accused foreign manufacturers of dumping the products on the Chinese market, according to an official statement.
The combined ethanolamine output of six applicants accounted for more than half of the country's total during the 2014-2016 period.
The ministry will investigate whether foreign companies from the four countries have sold their products in China at an artificially low price.
The investigation should be concluded by Oct. 30 next year, but, in special circumstances, may be extended to April 30, 2019, according to the statement.
Ethanolamine is an organic chemical compound widely used in the production of emulsifiers, detergents, metal cleaners, and polishes.