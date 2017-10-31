2 alleged terrorists killed in Indonesia

Anti-terror
squad of Indonesian police shot dead two alleged militants in exchanges of fire in West Nusa Tenggara province on Monday, police officer said.
The exchanges of fire kicked off 9:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT) in Mawu Rite village of Bima district, deputy police chief of the province Senior Commissioner Tajuddin said.
"The location of exchange of fire is in the border of Bima city and Bima district," he was quoted by Antara news wire as saying in the province.
But he did not elaborate further about the identity and roles of the militants.