UN forum to be held in Bahrain on UN sustainable development

More than 1,000 business leaders, government officials and academics will converge at a UN forum Tuesday in Bahrain to strengthen global partnerships for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the UN News revealed Monday.
The three-day Forum, to be held by the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in partnership with the government of Bahrain, will offer a unique opportunity to promote entrepreneurship and innovation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The Forum also includes a number of key events on the Maritime-Continental Silk Road
; investing for global impact; women in industry; private sector engagement for implementing SDGs; promoting inclusive investment in Africa; and forging partnerships between entrepreneurs.
"As our world gets more interconnected, no one country or region can meet development challenges on its own," President of the UN General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak, who will be attending the World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum, said.
It will also focus the role of female entrepreneurs, partnerships for development, and the implications for achieving the 2030 Agenda, in particular SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure.