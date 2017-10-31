Chinese star trio fined

Table tennis authorities hit world No.1 Ma Long and two other Chinese stars with $20,000 fines on Tuesday but stopped short of suspending them after they quit a tournament in protest at their coach's removal.



The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said that Ma, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin - the three top-ranked players in the world - "damaged the reputation of the ITTF" and "let down the global fans at the China Open." But the ITTF said it had resisted a one-month ban after the trio promised there would be no repeat in future and explained why they had failed to turn up for their round-of-16 matches in Chengdu in June.

