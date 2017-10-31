Flame handed to hosts

The flame that will burn during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics was handed over to organizers in Athens on Tuesday in the marble stadium that hosted the first modern Games in 1896. The flame that was lit in Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympics, had been on a weeklong journey across Greece.



Following the handover, the flame will be flown in special safety lanterns to Switzerland for a ceremony at the UN in Geneva. It is due to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for a 2,018-­kilometer relay before reaching Pyeongchang for the opening ceremony on February 9.





