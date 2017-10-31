Life bans to Spurs fans

Tottenham Hotspur have issued life bans to two supporters who threw urine at away fans during their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United in the League Cup at Wembley on October 25.



After West Ham's victory, a video circulated on social media showing a Spurs fan urinating into a glass before another threw it at the away supporters. Tottenham investigated the incident and identified the two offenders.



West Ham came back from 2-0 down at halftime to clinch victory and progressed to the quarterfinals of the League Cup where they will face league rivals Arsenal.





