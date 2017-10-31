Strike to end in Uruguay

Uruguayan players will return to action next weekend after almost two weeks on strike over image rights payments, but the hundreds of players involved in the dispute warned they will keep fighting to establish a clearer distribution of monies.



"The conflict is not over, much less our fight," said a statement issued on Monday by a players' group, made up of more than 500 professionals, calling themselves More ­United Than Ever after announcing the planned return to action.



The detente happened after the Uruguayan Football Association formally agreed to recognize More United Than Ever and begin talks at ending the dispute.





