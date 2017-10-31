Ousted Catalan leader says ‘yes’ on new election, not seeking asylum in Belgium

Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday accepted the snap election called by Spain's central government when it took control of the region.



Puigdemont, speaking at a news conference in Brussels, also said he was not seeking asylum in Belgium after Spain's state prosecutor recommended charges for rebellion and sedition be brought against him. He would return to Catalonia when given "guarantees" by the Spanish government, he said.



Puigdemont's announcement that he would accept the regional election on December 21 signalled that the Madrid government had for the time being at least gained the upper hand in the protracted struggle over Catalonia.



The Spanish government has said Puigdemont was welcome to take his chances and stand in the election called by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as a way to resolve the stand off.



Although Puigdemont did not say when he would return to Spain and denied he was fleeing from justice, he could be called to testify before the court on the rebellion and sedition charges as soon as the end of the week.



The Supreme Court also began processing rebellion charges against Catalan parliament speaker Carme Forcadell and senior leaders on Tuesday.



The political crisis was triggered by an unofficial independence referendum held in Catalonia on October 1.



It was declared illegal by Spanish courts and less than half of Catalonia's eligible voters took part, but the pro-secessionist regional government said the vote gave it a mandate for independence.



European nations including Britain, Germany and France have backed Rajoy and rejected an independent Catalan state.



Puigdemont, Vice President Oriol Junqueras and other Catalan leaders had said previously they would not accept their dismissal. But their respective parties, PdeCat and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, said on Monday they would take part in the election, a tacit acceptance of direct rule from Madrid.



Despite his dash to the European Union's power center, Puigdemont's hopes of engaging the bloc in his cause seem dim. Member states lined up after Friday's independence declaration to assert their support for Madrid. EU institutions in Brussels say they will deal only with Madrid and that the dispute remains an internal matter.





