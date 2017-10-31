Govt mulls implementing national anthem law in Hong Kong, Macao SARs

China's top legislature Tuesday heard draft decisions to apply the National Anthem Law in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.



According to the bills, the National Anthem Law, which took effect on October 1, will be included in Annex III of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Annex III of the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, which regulates national laws to be applied in the two regions.



The bills were submitted to the bimonthly legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).



According to the Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macao, national laws shall not be applied in the two regions except for those listed in Annex III.



The NPC Standing Committee may add or delete the laws listed in Annex III after consulting the committees of the Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macao SARs.



The National Anthem Law is among laws relating to defense, foreign affairs and other matters outside the limits of the autonomy of the two SARs, said Zhang Rongshun, deputy director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.



"The NPC Standing Committee consulted the two committees and two SAR governments, all of whom agreed that it is in line with the Basic Laws and appropriate to add the National Anthem Law to Annex III," he said. "To safeguard the authority of the national anthem - one of the national symbols - is to safeguard the authority of the State, the people and the Chinese nation."



Xinhua

