Russia strikes terrorists in Syria with cruise missiles

The Russian Veliky Novgorod submarine launched three Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at facilities of Islamic State (IS) terrorist in the eastern Syrian province Deir el-Zour, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.



The missiles destroyed command posts, a fortified area with a number of militants and armored vehicles, as well as a large arsenal of weapons and ammunition of IS near the settlement of Abu Kamal, a ministry statement said.



The destruction of all the targets was confirmed by objective control data, it said.



In the last two months, the Veliky Novgorod submarine has conducted four launches with high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles against the terrorists from 350 to 700 kilometers range, the ministry said.

