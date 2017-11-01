Iran launches first hybrid power plant

The first hybrid solar and wind power plant in Iran was launched in the northern Mazandaran Province, the Financial Tribune daily reported on Tuesday.



"The power plant has 3 kilowatts (kw) of power generation capacity, of which 2.5 kw are produced from wind energy and the rest is solar," Qasem Shahabi, managing director of the Power Distribution Company of Mazandaran Province, was quoted as saying.



Shahabi said that the hybrid power plant, located in the village of Melerd in Savadkouh County, will provide non-stop electricity supply with higher reliability.



"Such renewable power systems have advantages like generating power at the consumption area, less network wastage and the reduction of toxic gas emissions," he said.



International investors have proposed 4.1 billion US dollars in investment in renewable power projects since the lifting of western sanctions on Iran in January 2016, according to Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization.



Iran has also signed preliminary agreements with Norway's Saga Energy and London-based Quercus to build solar plants in the country.

