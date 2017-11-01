Palestinian FM urges US to present proposals on resurrecting peace process

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said Tuesday that the Palestinian leadership is still waiting for the United States to present its ideas about the peace process.



Malki said in statements to the official Voice of Palestine that the Palestinian side is waiting to discuss such ideas and respond to them, but has not mentioned when the US would make its proposal.



He said the Palestinian side cannot say no to any US attempt to push forward the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, but it wants Washington to "realize that the party failing its work is the Israeli government and not us."



"We are aware that the Israeli government will hinder and foil any attempts by the Americans or others to reach an agreement to end the occupation and allow the establishment of the independent Palestinian state," he said.



He vowed that the Palestinian side will do its best to cooperate with the Americans on any proposal for pushing forward the peace process stalled since 2014.



Earlier this week, the White House declared that US Vice President Mike Pence will visit Palestine and Israel in December and meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately.



"We are waiting and we welcome any visit by American delegations to the Palestinian territories to discuss with us any ideas regarding the peace process," Malki commented on planned Pence's visit.



The Israeli-Palestinian peace talks have been stalled since April 2014, after the US-sponsored talks failed to achieve tangible results after nine months.

