Hamas calls for speeding up reconciliation process in response to Israeli tunnel attack

Islamic Hamas movement's chief Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday called for speeding up the national reconciliation process in the wake of Monday's Israeli airstrike on an underground tunnel.



Seven Palestinian militants were killed and 12 others were injured during the airstrike targeting an underground tunnel near the border between southeast Gaza and Israel.



"I call for speeding up and moving forward with the steps to achieve national reconciliation," Haniyeh spoke at the funeral processing for the "martyrs of the tunnel" held in Gaza earlier on Tuesday.



He urged the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) "to have a position on this crime and stop the security cooperation with the occupation."



"The priorities are clear, especially regarding the resistance and its weapon. Our weapon is our honor," Haniyeh stressed, warning against the consequences of trying to disarming Hamas as he described it "a red line that is untouchable."



Hamas and the PNA recently reached an agreement brokered by Egypt to start the reconciliation process in a bid to end a decade-long division in which Hamas has ruled the Gaza Strip while the PNA controls the West Bank.



Security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said 10 people were stuck for a while inside the destroyed tunnel on Monday, adding that they are members of the Islamic Jihad's armed wing, better known as Saraya al-Quds, or al-Quds Brigades.



The Islamic Jihad said in an emailed press statement that five of the dead are members of the group's armed wing and two are members of Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades.



Islamic Jihad spokesman in Gaza Dawood Shihab told reporters that its response to the attack "will be taken in the right moment" after consultations with all Palestinian factions.



Mohamed al-Hindi, the top Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, said that the truce between Israel and Gaza militant groups is not valid any more, while calling for a response to the Israeli attack.



Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army announced that a long underground tunnel under construction that crosses the border between southern Gaza and Israel was blown up and destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.



Israel held Hamas responsible for constructing tunnels across the border for Gaza militants to carry out attacks against Israeli targets.

