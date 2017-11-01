Hong Kong, Chinese mainland universities jointly establish rail monitoring technology innovation center

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Southwest Jiaotong University (SWJTU) in the Chinese mainland jointly set up the Joint Innovation Center for Rail Transit Safety Monitoring Technology, according to a press release published by PolyU on Tuesday.



A collaboration agreement was recently signed on PolyU campus between PolyU Base (Shenzhen) Limited, a registered legal entity of PolyU in the Chinese mainland, and China SWJTU Railway Development Co., Ltd (CSRD) of Southwest Jiaotong University.



The signing ceremony was officiated by David Chung Wai-keung, under secretary for innovation and technology of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government. Chung believed this joint innovation center would usher in a new phase of cooperation.



The research of the joint innovation center covers many areas such as research and development of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) systems tailored for rail tracks and subgrades; SHM systems tailored for high-speed trains and their components; Fault diagnosis and prognosis methods for comprehensive evaluation of vehicle-rail health condition; and establishment of comprehensive monitoring and control laboratory for real-time feedback.



Alex Wai, PolyU vice president, said that the signing of the agreement means closer collaboration in developing new railway transit safety monitoring technology, and PolyU will further participate in the nation's high-speed rail projects through its PolyU Shenzhen Base.



"I believe this strategic partnership will take the development of China's high-speed rail to higher levels of excellence," he said.

