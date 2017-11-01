Cuba hoping to boost trade by joining B&R

Cuba is seeking to increase trade with China and join the Belt and Road
initiative as a possible "regional node" for the plan to spread throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, the island's first deputy minister of foreign trade and investment said Tuesday.
Antonio Carricarte, who inaugurated the Chinese pavilion at the 35th Havana International Trade Fair along with Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi, said the Caribbean nation wants to become a "hub" of maritime and air transport in the region, mainly through the Mariel Special Development Zone.
Carricarte said a great opportunity is opening up for Chinese entrepreneurs through the process of Latin American integration.
"There are trade cooperation agreements among all Latin American countries within the framework of these integration mechanisms. This opens a door for Chinese companies in their goal of increasing cooperation with the continent," he said.