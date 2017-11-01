Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/1 21:53:40

28%

Percentage of Chinese capital in the $261 billion global plane leasing business, according to media reports on Wednesday.

815.89 tons

Gold consumption in China in the first three quarters of this year, data from the China Gold Association showed on Wednesday.

2,601

Smuggling cases broken in the first nine months of 2017, China's General Administration of Customs said Wednesday.

10.1tr yuan

Investment value of Public-Private Partnerships nationwide as of the end of September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

180b yuan

Amount of social security funds in China that are being invested for profit, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Wednesday. 



