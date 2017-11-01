Figuratively Speaking

28%
Percentage of Chinese capital in the $261 billion global plane leasing business, according to media reports on Wednesday.
815.89 tons
Gold consumption in China in the first three quarters of this year, data from the China Gold Association showed on Wednesday.
2,601
Smuggling cases broken in the first nine months of 2017, China's General Administration of Customs said Wednesday.
10.1tr yuan
Investment value of Public-Private Partnerships nationwide as of the end of September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
180b yuan
Amount of social security funds in China that are being invested for profit, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Wednesday.