China, Vietnam conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

China and Vietnam Wednesday began a three-day joint patrol at a common fishing zone in the Beibu Gulf.



This was the second joint patrol this year by the two countries' coast guards. The first was held in April.



Each country sent two patrol boats which are expected to complete a series of scheduled tasks, including research, maritime search and rescue exercises, and the examination of fishing boats.



An officer from the Chinese Coast Guard's South China Sea division said on Wednesday that the joint patrols help create a stable environment for fishing, build mutual trust between maritime law enforcement departments, and deepen the friendship between the people of the two countries.



China and Vietnam have conducted 14 joint patrols in the common fishing zone since 2006.



Beibu Gulf is a traditional fishing area for both countries. In 2000, the two countries signed agreements on the demarcation of the gulf and cooperation on fishing.



Xinhua





