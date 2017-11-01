Japan’s re-elected PM

Japanese Liberal Democratic Party leader Shinzo Abe (right) stands up to make a bow on Wednesday, after being re-elected as Japan's prime minister in a special parliamentary session in Tokyo. Abe has vowed to start a debate on the controversial issue of making changes to Japan's US-imposed post-war constitution to bolster the role of the military in the formally pacifist country, which Chinese Foreign Ministry has opposed and urged Japan "to earnestly draw lessons from history and stick to the path of peaceful development."Photo: IC