China, ASEAN hold joint naval rescue drills

China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) have held their largest-ever joint maritime rescue exercise, signaling a lull in South China Sea tensions.
The drill on Tuesday simulated a collision between a Chinese passenger ship and a Cambodian cargo vessel off South China's Guangdong Province, which involved about 1,000 rescuers aboard 20 ships and three helicopters, according to reports.
China, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Brunei took part. The exercise followed meetings between the Chinese and Singaporean defense ministers on the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting in the Philippines last month.
China has strengthened maritime rescue cooperation with ASEAN members in recent years.
Zhuang Zeping, deputy director of the Guangdong provincial maritime search and rescue center, said in the event of transnational shipwrecks, cooperation between countries could help reduce life and property loss.
He Xiangqi, an official with the department of boundary and ocean affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the maritime rescue cooperation between China and ASEAN countries could help improve rescue capability in the South China Sea.