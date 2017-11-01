Barca duo out for month

Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes will be sidelined for around a month after picking up hamstring injuries in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Olympiakos, the club confirmed Wednesday.



Roberto, who has featured more often at right back than his preferred central midfield role under Ernesto Valverde, hobbled off at halftime in Athens, while Portuguese international Gomes only featured for the final 15 minutes.



Both players will miss league games against Sevilla and Leganes, as well as a Champions League trip to Juventus. However, Gomes could be in contention to face his old club Valencia in a top of the table La Liga clash on November 25 or 26.





