Slovak downs top seed

Slovakia's No.1 Magdalena Rybarikova beat top seed and French star Kristina Mladenovic at the WTA Elite Trophy on Wednesday in a tight match at the round-robin tournament.



Rybarikova, who reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon this year, overcame Mladenovic 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5) in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.



The Slovakian, ranked 22 in the world, started off well by firing two aces in the first set.



Mladenovic stormed back in the second. In the third set both players put up a strong fight to take it to a tiebreaker, and Rybarikova squandered a total of six match points before she finally sealed her victory.





